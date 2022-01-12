CHRISTINE FLOWERS: You can’t force us to ignore biological realities

The other day I was engaged in a surprisingly civil Twitter conversation with a person who identified as a “trans” woman. I took that to mean that she was a biological male, but presented as a female. I was right.

It actually didn’t take much skill to figure it out, since being “trans” means being something other than what you formerly were. “Trans” is short for transition, and in order to transition, you need to have been somewhere or something else first. A butterfly does not “transition” into another butterfly. It started out as something else, namely, a chrysalis.

The thing about many trans people, though, is that they don’t want you to remember that they were something else. They insist on saying that they were “born” into the wrong body, which means that they were always the gender they want to be, just displaced. That’s why this particular trans person took umbrage when I used the phrase “biological female” to describe myself and other women who had, to quote Lady Gaga, been born that way. She indicated that it was hurtful.