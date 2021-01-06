DANNY TYREE: Don’t be a meathead! Celebrate Archie Bunker’s 50th anniversary!

Although reruns of “Friends” and “The Office” get all of the attention in today’s streaming-service bidding wars, the edgy “All in the Family” was quite a groundbreaker in its time.

It was the first show to rank No. 1 for five consecutive seasons, the first major American show videotaped before a live studio audience, the first sitcom in which all of the lead actors (Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, Sally Struthers and Rob Reiner) won a Primetime Emmy Award and the first show in history to feature the sound of a flushing toilet. (If network censors had been less uptight in the ’50s, maybe Fred Mertz wouldn’t have gone around with that constipated look all the time. I’m just saying.)

I doubt my son’s high school classmates are familiar with “AITF,” but the show’s legacy lives on in the Tyree household. My wife still denounces a meandering, pointless recitation as a “dingbat story.” But I’ve wisely refrained from telling her “Stifle!” or “You’re a real pip, you know that?” Otherwise, I might find myself leaving on that midnight train to Georgia.