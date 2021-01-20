DANNY TYREE: Remember learning to drive?

I remember my own travails enough to empathize with Gideon’s anxieties about doing something embarrassing or destructive; but my memories have been placed into perspective to the point that they’re no longer a raw wound. Except I hate running into people I know when we’re out for a lesson. (“Gimme five!” “I would, but all 10 are permanently embedded in the upholstery.”)

Gideon has mastered the part of the spectrum that indicates “stop,” “go” and “caution” at a traffic light. But I dread his having to negotiate with other motorists at a four-way stop. My years of driving have convinced me that there is an infrared signal turning everyone’s brains to the consistency of used Pennzoil at a 4-way stop. (“OK, my PhD can help me with this. The motorist on my right is … is … no, don’t tell me … hey, a turn signal! This must be one of those newfangled cars that comes equipped with one!”)

Gideon is growing up too fast, but I still don’t want an open-ended career as his chaperone when he starts dating. I want him to take responsibility for his own transportation. I just hope he can make it to the point of taking out girls without taking out MAILBOXES.