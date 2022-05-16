Darlington County Council back on board with budget

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County Council revisited the 2022-23 fiscal year budget during a work session Thursday.

County Council members had been divided on how to appropriate the $50,000 in the accommodations tax fund, and whether to give county employees a 3% or 5% raise.

The Council discussed budget changes, but ultimately decided to bring the original proposed budget back for first, second, and third reading.

The original budget proposed a 3% raise for employees across the board with a 4.4 millage increase.

The first reading of the budget will happen at a special called meeting Wednesday. The budget will be read by title only. The second reading will take place June 6 at the council’s regular meeting. The third reading will be a special called meeting on June 13. All of the meetings will be held at the Courthouse Annex/EMS Building, 1625 Harry Byrd Hwy., in Darlington.

Discussions were made about allocations for the accommodations tax fund, but decisions will be made at the next council meeting June 13.

