Darlington County Council delays budget vote

DARLINGTON, S.C.— The second reading of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 was halted by a 4-4 vote last week.

Council members Angie Stone Godbold, Joyce W. Thomas, Kirk Askins and Albert Davis III opposed the budget’s second reading.

The proposed budget was ripped further apart because of differences on how to appropriate the $50,000 in the accommodations tax fund.

Davis III said “all of it” needed to be revisited while Coker said he was comfortable with the allocations of money in the accommodations tax fund. Askins also agreed the allocation of money was fine.

In a vote 5 to 3, councilmembers: Angie Stone Godbold, Joyce W. Thomas, Dannie Douglass Jr., Davis III and chairman Bobby Hudson voted in favor of Davis’ motion to amend the accommodations tax fund.

Davis said he wanted the accommodations fund to be looked over because new organizations were getting more money than organizations who have been around for years.

“The reason I am saying all of it is because we are giving Lamar and Society Hill $500 a piece,” Davis said. “These are whole towns and we are just coming out of a pandemic. What is that saying to our towns? These towns have been having festivals for years and we have new organizations that are getting thousands of dollars. Why can’t we break it down and make it equal across the board?”

Coker said the council appoints a committee to look into the numbers and evaluates what needs to be done. He said the committee does extensive work.

“The committee is tasked with coming up with numbers by doing their research for each of these things,’ Coker said. “If we change too much of this, we’re not going to have good committee members in my opinion. I’m not saying we can’t change things, but if we go overboard with it, I wouldn’t want to be on a committee that isn’t listened to personally. I would recommend we look at accepting this.”

Douglass said it’s like the big dogs eating the little ones in reference to smaller towns receiving less money in the “A-tax” fund.

“I don’t want to kill Hartsville,” Douglass said. “I know they have a lot going on, but we need to be fair. That’s all I’m asking is to be fair.”

Davis also recommended the original 3% raise that is written in the proposed budget be increased to 5%.

County Administrator Marion Charles Stewart III in response to Davis said there was already a millage increase with the 3% raise. He said they would have to cut something else in the budget for the 5% raise.

To cover the 3% raise in the proposed budget, a 4.4 millage increase was implemented to cover the cost. 4.4 mills would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $15 or $16 more in taxes per year.

Godbold said a 3% increase would be ideal, but isn’t practical.

Godbold said the raise should be incentive based. A 3% raise across the board regardless of performance is the equivalent of a participation trophy at a baseball game.

“I would love to give a 3% raise to everyone,” Godbold said. “I would rather just consider that we establish a threshold for certain pay levels.”

Stewart said a 3% across the board would aid people with the cost of living increases.

A motion was passed to carry over the discussions.

