Dell Gandy survives breast cancer twice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – There is a saying that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place. It would seem about as unlikely for someone to have breast cancer twice in the same place. But it can and does happen.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is time to have a mammogram if you haven’t had one lately.

Dell Gandy of Hartsville couldn’t imagine the swollen lymph node under her left arm could be cancer. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in almost the same spot in 2013. This was 2020.

“I noticed the swollen lymph node in the shower. It felt like a marble,” she said.

A retired nurse, Gandy had heard her patients describe finding just such a lump. She had described it to them in the same way.

“I thought it can’t be breast cancer again,” Gandy said.

She talked with her daughter and her oncologist in Columbia. Both said mammograms were being postponed for six to eight weeks due to some women finding swollen lymph nodes after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and receiving a false positive. She then found a spot that looked like an ant bite.

Gandy decided to get a mammogram. She was told she needed an ultrasound with biopsy. This came back as no malignancy, but an MRI with biopsy was suggested. She said the doctor said he would be remiss not to do that.

“Praise the Lord for that,” Gandy said.

She was encouraged by a friend to go to MUSC in Charleston. Gandy said she had biopsies, PET scans, MRIs and it came back that she had a different kind of cancer in the same breast.

Gandy was treated by Dr. Antoine Finianos, a hematologist/oncologist at MUSC Health Florence. Gandy said he told her she was the first patient he had ever treated with two different cancers in the same breast. She said he had heard of it, and he knew how to treat it.

Finianos sent his records to the tumor board in Charleston and Gandy said they concurred with his thoughts on how to treat this cancer.

Gandy said all of her doctors aggressively treated her cancer.

Chemotherapy would be required. She said you can’t have radiation in the same place twice so that would not be an option. During her first battle with breast cancer, she had four chemotherapy treatments and 37 radiation treatments, Gandy said.

“I lost my hair, but I never really felt sick, except after the last treatment,” she said. “I got the treatments, and I’d go back to work.”

That wasn’t the case this time.

After the chemo, Gandy said, she started infusions, which is targeted therapy drugs. She had two of them, which came with their own set of problems. For one, she got neuropathy in her fingers and feet. She had 16 chemo treatments and four infusion treatments. She was scheduled to have 10 infusions but they were cut short.

Gandy said she had just retired when the second cancer was found. She worked 43 years as a nurse. She was a nurse for Dr. Kenneth Evans during some of that time.

“I loved nursing,” she said.

Gandy said she was determined to be a good patient. For the most part, she kept a positive attitude.

“I am proud of myself for being a good patient, and I tried hard to be,” she said. “I got so tired and had no energy. I slept through some days.”

Gandy said at one doctor visit she became discouraged and remembers her doctor telling her to look out his office window.

She said he then said, “Keep your eyes on the horizon. You will get there. Never give up.”

“The Lord has been there every step of the way,” Gandy said. “Family and friends have been wonderful.”

During that time she stayed most of the time with her friends Wardie and Keith Sanders.

Gandy said people would show up with food and her favorite milkshakes, and “gazillions” of cards came regularly. In fact, she is still getting cards of encouragement.

“So many people turned out to take me for treatment,” she said. “They would sit four or five hours with me.”

She said she enjoyed the many different personalities of her good friends and the distraction they provided while undergoing treatments.

“I was blessed with such good support from family, friends and church members from Wesley (UMC),” she said.

Gandy said she can’t say enough about her doctor, the nurses and others at MUSC-Florence personnel who took care of her during her second battle with breast cancer.

“I have been amazed at the love and support I received,” she said.

After her last treatment, Gandy said, family, friends and neighbors of the Cowards lined their driveway cheering her victory and arrival home.

Gandy said when she thought she couldn’t take it anymore, she would get up and embrace the challenge.

“I found strength from a higher power, the good Lord,” she said.

Gandy said her problems didn’t stop after coming home — things kept coming. On July 28, she was sitting in her chair at home and couldn’t catch her breath. She called her brother. Gandy said she doesn’t remember anything after that until she woke up in ICU.

“My heart quit working,” she said.

She has to wear a monitor for 90 days. She said doctors are trying to determine if the heart problem is caused by one of the chemo medicines or a family history of heart problems.

Cancer is a devastating illness, she said. If it is detected early, the outcome can be more favorable.

Her advice to others is not to think anything is too small to have it checked out.

“Early detection is the key,” Gandy said.

She always had yearly mammograms, and for a while after her first cancer diagnosis, she got mammograms every six months.

A mammogram can save your life, she said.

A good support system and a positive attitude are also vitally important to winning the battle against cancer. That is something Gandy wants to pass on to others facing cancer.

She now looks at the positives of her ordeal.

“I wear a wig; I lost weight,” she said. “And the wig looks better than my own hair.”

Gandy’s friends still have her back. They visit, they call and they pray for her continued road to good health.

“I love doing things with family and friends,” she said.

Every Thursday Gandy and about eight or 10 friends get together and go out to dinner.

She enjoys the beach and Red Fox football games with her friends. She likes spending time her nieces and nephews.

“If I knew I had to do it again I would,” she said. “I love life. I loved being a nurse, and I still like to help people.”

Gandy, a Hartsville native, grew up with three brothers. When her doctor told her at the end of her treatments “You never went soft on me” her thought was that she wished her dad could hear that. He would be proud. Assured that he had, she was even more determined than ever to conquer her second round of breast cancer and anything else that came as a result of it.