Ellis Parsons awarded the Order of the Palmetto

HARTSVILLE – It was a red letter day for Ellis Parsons on Thursday as he received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor bestowed upon a civilian by the governor of South Carolina.

A member of the Hartsville Lions Club for more than 70 years, friends from the club showed up for the ceremony, along with city officials and friends, to support their fellow Lion and show their admiration for him. Parsons joined the club in December, 1949 and has served the club in many capacities, including King Lion (president). As a Lion he received several awards, including the Melvin Jones Follow award and the Lions Leadership Award.

Ells was raised on a farm in Candor, North Carolina, and went to work for Sonoco Products Company in 1936. It was his farming background, strong work ethic and ingenuity – qualities present in someone raised on a farm – that got him the job offer at Sonoco.

Parsons said he never applied for a job in his life. All of his working days were spent at Sonoco.

He became a supervisor, and in 1940 his operation was moved from the Rockingham plant to Hartsville. He worked there until entering the U.S. Army in 1942. He became an Army Rangers, and in August, 1944, his unit was shipped to Marseilles, France, said Sen. Gerald Malloy who presented the Order of the Palmetto award to Parsons on behalf of the Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster.

Parsons served with the 100th Infantry Division during the invasion of Southern France and fought into Germany. He was transferred to the 45th Infantry Division as a platoon leader. He was wounded in battle and returned to his unit in Dachau, Germany, where he remained until he returned to the United States in September 1945.

Parsons returned to Sonoco to work in January 1946 and continued working there for 46 years. He retired in 1983 after serving in several supervisory and management positions.

Malloy said Parsons is the oldest living retiree at the Sonoco Hartsville location.

After Parsons finished telling a few stories about the early days – flying airplanes sideways and riding motorcycles – fellow Lion Jim Cox said he bet those attending didn’t know Parsons was such a daredevil.

Parsons said you don’t know what you can do until you try it. He has been a help to others and an inspiration to us all, said one Lion.

At 106, Parsons still has a sense of humor, enjoys telling a good story and reminiscing about the past. On Parsons’ birthday, Oct. 11, 2022, the Mayor of Hartsville Casey Hancock declared it as Ellis Parsons Day in Hartsville.

“I’ve had a great life; I can’t complain,” Parsons said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

His son, Ellis Parsons Jr., said he has been a wonderful father.

Parsons and his life, the late Annie Cole Thomas Parsons, had three children –Ellis Heyward Parsons Jr., Dr. Williams Thomas Parsons and Dr. Edmund Cole Parsons. He is a member of First Baptist Church in Hartsville, where he has served on many committees.