Flights of Fancy Gala scheduled Nov. 4

HARTSVILLE – Cypress Adventures’ inaugural fundraiser, the Flights of Fancy Gala is Nov. 4, at Sonoco Flight Operations, located at 4620 Hangar Access Road in Darlington.

The black tie optional event will be from 7-10 p.m. and will feature dining and dancing to live music by the “too MUCH SyLviA” band. There will also be a VIP reception for Sponsors from 6-7 p.m. at Integrated Systems, Inc.

The event is designed to raise funds to build a state-of-the-art Campus and Outdoor Education Center to serve the teens and future leaders of Hartsville and Darlington County. Funds raised will allow for increased enrollment of middle and high schoolers, with organized after-school and summer programs, adding quality programming for families, and a bigger campus for businesses and other youth-serving groups for formal leadership programming and/or facility rental.

“Our students and team of dedicated volunteers have been working so hard behind the scenes to create a vision for our campus and programs,” said Aimee Cox-King, founder of Cypress Adventures. “They have been diving deep into understanding the needs of our adolescent community and their families. I simply cannot wait to unveil the new campus design at our first ever, formal event.”

Cox-King said they are looking forward to celebrating with this amazing fundraiser.

Cox-King said be the first to see their dreams for expanding their Positive Youth Development programming on their five-acre campus, where they help students learn how to build healthy relationships, strengthen resiliency and become great leaders.

“Help our dreams take flight by purchasing a sponsorship or tickets,” she said. “The sky’s the limit to what we can accomplish together.”

What could be more fun than a VIP reception for sponsors inside a robotics lab, followed by a quick walk across the way to “The Plane Event” at Sonoco’s private airplane hangar to see private jets while eating a catered buffet dinner by Bizzell’s Catering, she said.

The event is being presented by Sonoco, Integrated Systems, North Industrial Machine and The Paul and Ashley Reardon Foundation.

For more information on sponsorships, tickets, or volunteering, visit: https:// cypressadventures.org/support-us or call: 843-610-0866.

Cypress Adventures is a non-profit, outdoor youth leadership development program that is developing and empowering the youth of Darlington County to become happy and healthy future leaders.

To contact Cypress Adventures: P.O. Box 405, 881 Loblolly Lane, Hartsville, South Carolina 29551. Call 843-610-0866 or visit: www.cypressadventures.org