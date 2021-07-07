Florence County reports 6 of 8 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday in the Pee Dee, 75% were in Florence County.
That is, six of the eight cases.
Darlington County reported one confirmed case. No other county in the region reported a confirmed case, but Dillon and Williamsburg counties each reported one probable case.
Statewide, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 101 confirmed cases, 44 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.
Neither death was from a Pee Dee county.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 493,799 confirmed cases, 104,430 probable cases, 8,660 confirmed deaths and 1,183 probable deaths.
To date, 8,227,548 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 2,243 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 5.8%.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.