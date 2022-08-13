Florence Cricket Club hosts tournament at Byerly Park in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Cricket came to Hartsville Friday night in the form of a 10-team Cricket Tournament hosted by the Florence Cricket Club at Byerly Park. Teams competed on two fields simultaneously, starting in the late afternoon and lasting into the night. One of the teams from the Florence Cricket Club was victorious by tournament’s end.

The 10 teams participating were from Florence, Columbia, Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Orangeburg. More than 100 players were expected to participate.

“Night Cricket Tournament is unique and first of a kind in Carolinas,” said Florence Cricket Club (FCC) President Anirudh Yerasi. “It’s a 10 over format. Rules are slightly customized to fit the baseball field.”

Games were played on two adjacent baseball fields under the lights at the Byerly Park fields. A total of 13 matches were scheduled to play throughout the night and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Yerasi said the Florence Cricket Club was started in 2016 with few other like-minded players.

“I have been the president of the club since the initiation,” Yerasi said. “With the support from Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and city of Florence we were able to acquire a dedicated cricket ground inside the Soccer Complex at 3701 W. Palmetto St. in Florence. We then invested in AstroTurf pitch and practice nets.”

He said they have been playing cricket on the weekends competitively ever since.

Yerasi said the Florence Cricket Club has grown in the last few years and currently has about 65 members and three teams.

One member of a Florence team said he grew up playing cricket. He said it is the sport that makes you want to play on the team.

Varun Patel said he has been playing since childhood.

“We played on the streets,” he said. “It is better than baseball.”

Another Florence member said it is energizing.

“We play day and night,” said Prashant Patel. “And there is nothing better than cricket.”

“We have also organized a few tournaments in the last few years inviting teams from Columbia, Charleston, Charlotte, Myrtle Beach,” Yerasi said. “There are 12 teams in Columbia, four teams in Charleston, more than 25 teams in Charlotte area and about 30 teams in Raleigh area.”

Yerasi said Cricket is growing fast in USA with states like Florida, Texas, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, California, Arizona, and Virginia supporting the sport and conducting many tournaments. The current USA national team captain is Monank Patel from Florence. Yerasi said he used to play in Florence during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and has now moved to New Jersey for a bigger arena.

“We have hosted two indoor cricket tournaments for them at the TB Thomas Center, which made state history doing that, as we became the first venue to ever host an indoor tournament,” said Chuck Mullen with the city of Hartsville Parks and Rec Department. “Both times they had eight teams come in from all over the state and it was highly successful.”

Yerasi said cricket is an international sport involving a bat and a ball, in which a bowler bowls the ball and batter hits the ball for runs. It is similar to baseball, he said. Cricket is played in a circular ground which has a 22-yard or 20-meters pitch in the center of the ground. Two batsman are at the either ends of the pitch. One batsman takes the strike and the bowler bowls the ball to him. Runs are scored in 1’s, 2’s, 3’s, 4’s and 6’s.