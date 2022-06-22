French Toast funds project for Butler Academy teacher

HARTSVILLE—French Toast funded a project on DonorsChoose to purchase 3Doodler pens for students at Butler Academy for their Science/STEAM curriculum in the spring.

These pens allow the students to turn a drawing of a prototype into an actual 3D item to make learning more hands-on and engaging.

While French Toast creates school uniforms, Tara Dempsey’s project, which will help to create a positive learning environment for her students, aligns with French Toast’s mission to connect with the next generation of children they outfit and schools they serve.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, French Toast wanted to give back to those that inspire them the most. The brand supported 10 teachers across the United States by funding their classroom through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit organization that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects.

On the application, she was referred to as Ms. D. Dempsey is a fourth-grade teacher at Butler Academy.

“Butler Academy is one of our valued partner schools, so we were delighted to show support,” said Stephen Ashear, president of French Toast. “Ms. D’s project request was for 3D printing pens, which is a fun, hands-on way for her scholars to learn about STEAM and express their ideas. Helping kids shine, whatever their passion, is part of the French Toast mission, so we appreciate Ms. D for inspiring her scholars to find their passion in new and exciting ways.”

“Thank you so much for your generous donations. I am so excited for my scholars to see these 3D pens. They are going to be thrilled,” Dempsey wrote upon hearing her project had been chosen for funding. “I know they will have so much fun using their imaginations to create 3D items. We can’t wait to update you all with photos once we receive our items.”

The other teachers that received donations are based in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

French Toasts values the hard work of teachers and their ability to create a positive impact on students’ lives, guiding younger generations to become kind and intelligent members of society, Ashear said. While each teacher will use the funds in different ways based on their needs, these donations will help them to purchase French Toast uniforms for their students, as well as other essential supplies and healthy snacks for their classrooms — all items that will help create positive learning environments for their students, aligning with French Toast’s mission to connect with the next generation of kids they outfit and schools they serve.

