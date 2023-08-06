DARLINGTON, S.C. – Teacher Assistant/Interventionist at Darlington Middle School Charleen Gardner is the Darlington County School District’s (DCSD) 2023-24 District Support Staff of the Year.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman announced the honor during the district’s Back-to-School Convocation on Tuesday, July 25.

“Some people can brighten your day just by being around them.” Newman said. “Every time I see Mrs. Gardner, whether it's at school or the district office, she is smiling and positive. Her attitude is contagious and I'm thankful she is working with our students at Darlington Middle School. We are honored to have her represent our vital support staff districtwide.”

Gardner’s principal, Victoria Williams-Cooper said, “Mrs. Gardner brings high energy and a positive attitude to everything she does at Darlington Middle School. With her warm and caring nature, she has become a true ambassador for our school, organizing various events and providing support to both our school community and those in need within our larger community. Through her efforts, she inspires all of us to work together in making our school and our community better every day.”

During the convocation, the district also celebrated all of the School Support Staff of the Year, along with the three finalists for District Support Staff of the Year.

The other Support Staff Finalists are:

• Ronequa Mason, Teacher Assistant, Bay Road Elementary School

• Shaniqua Bennett, JAG Instructor, Darlington High School

• Shannon Atkinson, Career Specialist, Spaulding Middle School

Teachers and employees at each school nominated their choices for school honorees. The winners are chosen by vote at each respective school. All Support Staff honorees will become members of the Superintendent’s Support Staff Advisory Cabinet. These cabinets provide valuable insight and feedback for the operation of the school district.

The 2023-24 School Support Staff of the Year are:

• Ronequa Mason, Teacher Assistant, Bay Road Elementary School

• Carolyn Andrews, Student Data Manager, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

• Heather Norwood, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Carolina Elementary School

• Shaniqua Bennett, JAG Instructor, Darlington High School

• Charleen Gardner, Teacher Assistant/Interventionist, Darlington Middle School

• Quendolyn Bines, Student Data Manager/Attendance Clerk, Darlington County Intervention School

• Steve Waiters, Custodian, Darlington County Institute of Technology

• Nichole Thomas, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Darlington County Virtual Academy

• Karen Stewart, Guidance Secretary, Hartsville High School

• Jaliyah M. Thomas, Custodian, Hartsville Middle School

• Timothy Ballard, Secretary, J.L. Cain Elementary School

• Bessie Allen, Teacher Assistant, Lamar High School

• Angela "Danielle" Mendiola, Secretary, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School

• Laura Byrd, Secretary, Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology

• Jessica Polson, Cafeteria Manager, North Hartsville Elementary School

• Virgil Wells, Teacher Assistant, Pate Elementary School

• Shauna Gregg, Student Data Manager/Media Assistant, Rosenwald Elementary School

• Easter Arthur, 5K assistant, Southside Early Childhood Center

• Shannon Atkinson, Career Specialist, Spaulding Middle School

• Shannon Wall, Records Clerk, St. John’s Elementary School

• Cynthia Davis, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Thornwell School for the Arts

• Robin Gilmore, Darlington area bus driver, Transportation Department