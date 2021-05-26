Godwin named Firefighter of the Year by Post 1

FLORENCE, S.C. – Thomas “Mac” Godwin of Station 1 of the Florence Fire Department was recognized as the Firefighter of the Year by the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1.

In a ceremony held on May 13 at the station with fellow firefighters and leaders assembled, “Mac” accepted his award from Post Commander Ken Curran.

Godwin has been in the Florence Fire Department since March of 2017. He is a driver/operator on Aerial Ladder 114. He was cited for his outstanding job performance.

He has attended every class available to him, including a National Certification as an EMT. His work ethic, personality, professionalism and dedication are exceptional, according to his superiors.

This award was presented as part of Post 1’s Annual Civic Awards Program.

“The American Legion takes great pride in recognizing our public servants,” Curran said.