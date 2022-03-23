Governor's School wins award at mock trial championships

The Governor’s School for Science and Math in Hartsville won the Professionalism and Civility Award at the 2021-2022 SC Bar High School Mock Trial State Championship.

The students and coaches from Strom Thurmond High School of Johnson for winning the mock trial state championship

This marks the school’s ninth state title.

The state finals, featuring 12 teams, was held virtually March 10-12, with two championship rounds on Saturday.

Carolina Forest High School of Myrtle Beach was the first runner-up.

Strom Thurmond High, coached by teachers Denise Jackson and Steven McKinney and attorneys Blair and Shane Massey, will represent South Carolina in the National High School Mock Trial Championship hosted virtually by Kalamazoo, Michigan.

In the past month, between the South Carolina state and regional Mock Trial competitions hosting 34 teams, there were 250 volunteers comprised of presiding judges, attorneys serving as judges and as attorney coaches and law students.

The SC Bar Law Related Education (LRE) Division and Committee thank all the attorney volunteers that made the second virtual competition year such a success.

“It was an honor to see so many attorneys invest their time into students statewide and impressing upon them not only their passion for the law, but for their community,” said Cynthia H. Cothran, LRE Division Director. “Mock Trial has 134 seniors graduating this year and because of our volunteers, these seniors will take their Mock Trial experiences with them as they embark upon their next journey with an everlasting impact of gained life skills, lessons on the rules of evidence, an appreciation for the courts, and friendships with fellow students, teachers, attorney coaches, and judges.”

The South Carolina Bar is a statewide organization dedicated to improving the legal profession, the law, and the administration of justice for all South Carolinians. It serves more than 17,000 lawyer members and provides resources to educators and citizens of the Palmetto State. Learn more at scbar.org