Graduation ceremony for Project SEARCH students held at Carolina Pines

HARTSVILLE – Students in Project SEARCH Transition to Work Program were honored with a graduation ceremony at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center on May 17 in the Education Classroom at Carolina Pines.

Graduates were Jordyn Jarrell Brown, D’Nia Christine Sonay Price and Jorell Noah Scott. Emma Katherine Tyce, an advanced intern, who will be returning for the 2022-23 school year also participated in the program.

Each of the graduates had a part in the program. Price sang the national anthem and Scott and Brown led the pledge to the flag.

James R. Ford, Director of Secondary Education with the Darlington County School District, gave the graduation remarks.

In addition to Ford, seated on the platform were Dr. Tim Newman, Superintendent of Education for the Darlington County School District; Richard Brewer, Keri Horton, Secondary Exceptional Education coordinator for Darlington County School District; Charlotte Adams, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center human resource director, who introduced the platform guests; Sarah Tew, director of Exceptional Education for the Darlington County School District, who gave the welcoming remarks; and Corey Lewis, Hartsville High School principal, who gave the invocation.

Donna Cameron, Project SEARCH instructor, and Horton presented the class certificates.

“The Project SEARCH Transition-to-Work Program is a unique, business-led, one-year employment preparation program that takes place entirely at the workplace. Total workplace immersion facilitates a seamless combination of classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on training through worksite rotations. The program culminates in individualized job development,” stated a release.

Ford told the students to focus on their goals that this experience was just a stepping stone. He said graduation is not the end; life is a journey. He told the students that they have learned skills that will carry them through life and to let knowing stop them from reaching their goals.

He said, “Always be motivated to achieve more…push forward into the future.”

He said to push forward until success happens.

Scott did his internship in materials management at the hospital.

“Jorell helped us put up stock, made deliveries, letters and packages, throughout the hospital; and put together admission kits,” said Taylor Griggs, materials management coordinator. “He is a hard worker.”

Price did her internships in Central Billing, Radiology and the Mailroom. She said she liked the Central Billing office the best. She hopes to find a job at the hospital or in the community. She said this was the best program for her this year.

“I want to travel around the world,” she said.

Tracy Robinson, Medical Group administrator, said Price did all the incoming and outgoing mail. She delivered packages.

“She was the best and filled a huge need for us,” Robinson said. “She stepped up and learned quickly. Her memory is excellent. She had to remember where all the mail goes. She caught on and was so smart and completely exceeded our expectations. I can’t say enough good things about this program. ”

Shannon Kennedy, assistant practice administrator in the central bill office at CPRMC, said, “I have a special needs child. This is what every parent wants for them, to be employable.”

She said these students worked next door to her office, and they became part of the team.

“I don’t know what we are going to do without D’Nia,” she said. Brown did his internship in the cafeteria. He was hired in December by IGA on Carolina Avenue.

“I am a bagger at IGA,” he said.

As an intern working in the cafeteria, Brown said he wiped down tables and chairs, mopped floors, stocked merchandise, washed pots and took out the trash.

He said he is glad to be graduating. He likes making money and has plans to spend some of it and save some.

Kim Alton, director of Food and Nutrition Services at Carolina Pines, said “We love having the kids. They are helpful. They want to learn and try new thing. Jordyn would mop floors, sanitize tables and put up stock.”

Alton said they saw a lot of growth and socialization from the beginning of the year until now. She said they are better able to interact with people they don’t know.

Tyce is an advanced intern at the hospital. She will return next fall. Her internship has been in Physical and Occupational Therapy.

“I like the program, she said. “I get to meet new people. I helped with the equipment, cleaning it.”

She said she is not sure what she would like to do when she graduates, maybe a teacher of a teacher’s assistant. The program was started during the 2018-2019 school years and then COVID hit.

Cameron said this program builds the self-esteem for these students and makes them feel independent. She said they are doing a job and being treated like an employee.

The students sign up for the program, fill out an application and have a Skills Assessment day, which is an interview.

A steering committee looks at the students’ information and chooses candidates for the program.

Cameron said they meet with the students at the beginning of the school year and tell them what is expected in the program and what they will be able to do. She said you would not believe the transformation from that first meeting to now. On that first meeting they would not have believed these students would be singing and leading the pledge at a graduation ceremony.

Jack Swann Jr. with Vocational Rehabilitation said he helps connect these students to real jobs. He said this program helps them become employable.

