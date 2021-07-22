Half of South Carolinians at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew again and the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests topped 10%, South Carolina reached a vaccination milestone Thursday.
The percentage of South Carolina residents age 12 and up who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine reached 50%.
The percentage of those who are fully vaccinated grew to 44%.
In the Pee Dee, the rates for one vaccine and full vaccination are 49.8% and 43.6% in Florence County, 48.3% and 42.6% in Darlington County, 48.1% and 42.5% in Williamsburg County, 46.4% and 41% in Marion County, 40% and 35% in Dillon County and 33.7% and 29.2% in Marlboro County.
South Carolina reported 474 confirmed coronavirus cases, 455 probable cases and seven deaths Thursday.
It’s the highest number of confirmed cases since 476 were reported on April 30.
The Pee Dee reported 23 confirmed cases, 29 probable cases and no deaths on Thursday.
Florence County led with 13 confirmed cases and nine probable cases. Next were Darlington County (5/13), Dillon County (3/1), Marion County (2/0), Williamsburg County (0/4) and Marlboro County (0/2).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 498,054 confirmed cases, 107,536 probable cases, 8,708 confirmed deaths and 1,168 probable deaths.
The state reported 6,153 tests were conducted with a 10.8% positivity rate. To date, 8,365,533 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
Of the 8,370 hospital beds that are occupied in the state, 297 (3.55%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 79 are in ICU (26.6%) and 26 are ventilated (8.75%).
As of Tuesday, 3,889,577 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,147,032 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose and 1,890,941 are fully vaccinated.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.