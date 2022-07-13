Hamilton named Hartsville Rotarian of the Year

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Rotarian of the Year is Drew Hamilton. The announcement was made at the Hartsville Rotary Club end-of-the-year annual banquet on June 28.

Outgoing president, Ernie Boyd, said Hamilton always said yes to any job he was asked to tackle, no matter how challenging. Hamilton served as Sergeant at Arms, helped with balancing the budget this year as finance chairman and was chair of the Roastin’ with Rotary beverage committee. He was known to tell a joke or two for the humor segment of the weekly meetings at Pam’s.

Boyd said he embodies the Rotary motto of Service Above Self.

Receiving the 4-Way Test award was David Windham, incoming president. Boyd said Windham provides wisdom, ethics, advice and friendship. He has helped with balancing the budget this and serving as president-elect.

Windham said the 4-Way Test award means a lot to him because it is all about integrity and that means everything to him.

Recognized for perfect attendance were: Ernie Boyd, Lucy Brown, Joann Delong, Jerry Guy, Drew Hamilton, Gregg Newman, Brenda Newsome, Charles Saverance, Tim Walters, Stephanie Weiss, David Windham, Bryant McCrae and Bobby McGee.

Ardie Arvidson and Gregg Newman were recognized as members of the board of directors who rotate off the board this year.

Assistant District Governor of South Carolina Rotary District 7770 Charles Saverance installed officers and board members for the coming year, which officially began July 1.

In accepting the challenge of president for the coming year, Windham said “I had the privilege of following behind some great presidents – Jenifer Blair, Charles Saverance, Hannah McCain and now Ernie Boyd. So, these are the people I learned from.”

He said the theme for the coming Rotary year will be Investing in Change.

A preacher, Windham said if he were giving a sermon it would be entitled the three T’s – time, treasure and talent.

“I will ask every Rotarian to invest your time into service projects that mean something to you… I will ask every Rotarian to invest your treasure in helping us do projects that will better our community and help those around us. More importantly, I will ask every Rotarian to invest your talent to better someone that is in this community through the service projects we plan to do this year.”

Windham said he is excited to start the new Rotary year. He has a few new things planed such as Walk with Charles, which is a fun way to raise money for polio eradication. Members of the club will be asked to pledge a monetary amount for every mile Charles Saverance walks, and all the money will go towards polio eradication, which is a focus of Rotary International.

He has already assembled a team to help him implement certain project.

The Hartsville Rotary Club gives out the Citizen of the Year award each year. It hosts a Christmas party for DSS foster children, sponsors a SAT workshop for students at Hartsville High School, and sponsors Happy Feet, a project to provide shoes for school children in need. These are just a few of the service projects of the Rotary Club.

Ernie Boyd was presented a gift of appreciation for his role as president of the club.

The Rotary Club of Hartsville meets on Tuesday’s at 1 p.m. at Pam’s Restaurant.