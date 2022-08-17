Hartsville Airport cuts the ribbon on new terminal

HARTSVILLE, S.C . — Pilots and visitors alike have a new place to stretch their legs, have a business meeting, or simply get directions to other excursions within Hartsville after they are done soaring the vast skies.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday afternoon for the Hartsville Regional Airport’s newest edition, the terminal.

Mark DeFields, the airport’s fixed-base operator, said the opening of the terminal marks a new beginning for Hartsville aviation.

“I believe everyone is recognizing aviation and what it represents to the growth of the city,” DeFields said. “Today symbolized the beginning of a new aviation light within the city of Hartsville.”

Key figures in the Hartsville community like State Sen. Gerald Malloy, Rep. Robert Williams, CEO of Sonoco Howard Coker, members of the Hartsville City Council, the Hartsville mayor, and other business leaders gathered in a united front to celebrate the economic growth the terminal will bring to the city.

“This terminal is the doorway to economic expansion within the city,” DeFields said. “This is often the very first place a potential business will see and we have a beautiful facility for them when they first land.”

DeFields said Hartsville is growing into its true potential.

“The foundation was here,” DeFields said. “After the vision of several years we are finally grasping how important this airport can really be and we are growing into what we could have been.”

DeFields said the right team has been established and they are creating headway to inform the local community about what aviation can bring.

State Sen. Gerald Malloy emphasized in his speech at the ceremony about the importance of informing the youth about aviation and creating programs that involve the youth in aviation.

Educating the youth, Malloy said, was a key component in aviation education and the growth of the Hartsville community.

Mayor Casey Hancock said the terminal was a long time in the making, taking nearly a decade to make this vision come to life.

“We knew there was a need well over a decade,’ Hancock said. “But the ball really got rolling within the last five to eight years.”

Hancock said the new terminal was a showcase that told visitors welcome to Hartsville.

“It’s a beautiful facility and it gives a great first impression to people who have never been to our town,” Hancock said. “This terminal tells people that this place is special and not like any other small town.”

Hancock said the Hartsville airport is fostering the culture of aviation by teaching youth how to fly and piquing their interest.

“Even though we are a small town, people young and old have the opportunity to learn to fly and that opens up doors of limitless opportunity," Hancock said. "It is great that we have the facilities and the people we have to create those opportunities.”

Hancock said the activity in and out of the airport is astonishing.

“There is a micro and a macro element to it,” Hancock said. “When smaller planes come to visit, they will often come into town and at least eat and then visit the town. Others come here solely for business and that traffic does trickle down to the economy.”