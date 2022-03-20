Hartsville boy, 3, killed in accident

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being struck by a car on private property in Wildwood Court, Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. when a vehicle driven by a family member hit the boy, Hardee said. The child was taken to a local hospital. Hardee pronounced the child dead at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, I’m not going to elaborate further at this time,” Hardee said. “This is a terrible tragedy for this family, and our prayers are with them all.”