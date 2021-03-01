Hartsville boys lose in lower-state final

Hartsville took its final lead of the first half, 18-17, on a Jordan Blue layup. Then, a turnaround, inside jumper by Sam Summa provided the spark Hilton Head Island was looking for. Teammate Adam Clark added a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 21-18.

A reverse layup by Will McCracken extended the Seahawks' lead to 24-19 before a Jamari Briggs jumper gave Hartsville its final points of the second quarter. McCracken added two free throws right before halftime, and it appeared Hilton Head Island was well on its way to the state final, which will be held Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

But the Red Foxes would not go away, as a 3-pointer by Cesare Edwards and jumper by Briggs helped narrow the Seahawks' lead to 34-30. Hilton Head Island, however, kept its poise and struck right back with a couple of Summa layups. A layup by the Seahawks' Jayden Gilliam then gave his team its largest lead at 42-30.

Hartsville had plenty of highlights in this pandemic-shortened season. Once the Region 6-4A tournament started, the Red Foxes eked past Wilson and North Myrtle Beach before blowing out Myrtle Beach to win that region crown.