Hartsville businesses, residents alike welcome Small Business Saturday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Small business Saturday is an annual event that happens the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was created to encourage customers to shop locally — in person and online.

Small Business Saturday takes place every November and it drives sales during the holiday shopping season for local businesses as Black Friday does for major businesses.

Brandi Morrell, who assists in running Block and Vino, a restaurant in Hartsville, is encouraging customers to stop by and enjoy the specials that will be offered.

“We will be open from 10 to 3,” Morrell said. “Everything that is sold is priced as low as it can be. We try to serve our customers with the best prices.”

Block and Vino has been open in Hartsville for three and a half years and it is a family-owned neighborhood butcher shop that provides high-quality steaks and prepared foods, wines and deli sandwiches.

“My brother, Brent, has had this shop in Florence since 2008,” Morell said. “In 2019, he moved over to Hartsville.”

The family has its roots in Hartsville and to them, Morrell said, Hartsville is home, and it means family. When they are serving lunches, they are often serving the people who have watched them grow up or whom they have grown up with.

“We try to give good options for great food,” she said. “We want to provide high-quality restaurant food, great wines, and cheese for everyone to enjoy. Hartsville is a small town, but it has a big-town vibe to it.”

Richard Zuendt, and his wife, Joan, are from Chesterfield, but have a Hartsville mailing address. They often eat at Block and Vino and other shops in Hartsville. The two are from New Jersey and said Hartsville is the friendliest town they have ever been to, and they don’t mind spending their money there.

“We love coming to Block and Vino,” Joan said. “We also like Minnie’s gifts. We try to hit all the restaurants and we complete our cycle.”

Richard joked that he is paying the mortgage for Madison’s Jewelers in Hartsville. He said shopping locally is an important thing that is necessary, and he and his wife will be shopping even more for Small Business Saturday.

Ann Stubbs, a Hartsville native, said she will definitely be shopping locally on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“I am a small-business owner as well,’ Stubbs said. “I know how important support is for small businesses. If you don’t support local businesses, they will die.”

Erin Blair of Bennettsville said she regularly frequents Hartsville and that will be no different for Small Business Saturday.

“We have to support our small towns,” Blair said. “If you don’t buy from your home, who else is going to do it? I love Hartsville and it is growing so much and I want to help it grow even more.”

Murphy Monk, the President of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, said on Small Business Saturday, the community rallies and promotes all of the businesses in Hartsville.

"We do not want you to hop online and do your Christmas shopping," Monk said. "We want you to park, walk, and take a deep dive in to see what the local businesses have to offer."

Almost 100% of businesses participate in Small Business Saturday and will have some form of deals going on for customers.

"A lot of businesses are staying up later or coming in early," Monk said. "We just want people to start their Christmas shopping that day locally. People can fill in the gaps with online shopping. We just don't want people only shopping online and not shopping in local businesses.

"We want our businesses to have a great jump start to the holiday season. Think about the faces behind the places."