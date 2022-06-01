Hartsville chamber recognizes Pennington, Johnson Sr.

HARTSVILLE – The 101st Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and banquet brought special recognition to former Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington and Danny Johnson Sr., president of North Industrial Machine.

The banquet was held Thursday at the Hartsville Country Club.

Pennington received the Hartsville Rotary Club Citizen of the Year award, given in coordination with the Kiwanis and Lions clubs of Hartsville, and Johnson earned honor as the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Will Woodham Business Person of the Year.

Ernie Boyd, president of the Hartsville Rotary Club, made the presentation of 81st Citizen of the Year. He said there were many worthy nominations.

Boyd said Pennington has a family legacy of recipients of this award. His grandfather received the Citizen of the Year Award in 1992 and his father in 2010.

He said Pennington was described in the nomination process as a leader for the past 12 years and that he can be “seen all over our community and the results of which will benefit us for decades to come.”

“Although Hartsville operates under a council-manager form of government, it takes a visionary mayor to push the city forward. The city thrived under his leadership and was recognized state-wide for punching above its weight-class. In his 12 years as mayor, the city worked with private developers and businesses to revitalize the city, including hotels and restaurants and brought night life to a place that once closed at 5 p.m. It was his idea to build a tourist attraction at Byerly Park, bringing in over 90,000visitors by its third year of operation. There was a shared feeling of excitement and possibility our reach exceeding our grasp as a community.”

The nominating person said they had the pleasure of working under his visionary leadership for almost 10 years.

“He taught us that we should never settle for complacency and in order to gain something, we must risk something. He certainly made me a better leader, and he left the city better than he found it. Hartsville would not be what it is today without his leadership,” the nominee wrote.

Under his leadership, Hartsville was awarded the All American City Award.

Pennington said it is never one person that makes a difference.

“It is always a team,” he said.

As Pennington tried to choke back his emotions, he had the audience laughing uproariously as he made an acceptance speech.

There were serious moments; too, when he pointed out there was a room full of people deserving of this award.

“I am the least of all of them,” Pennington said.

He said many others have invested their lives in Hartsville.

Pennington is a past Kiwanis president past Hartsville parade chairman, past chairman of the S.C. Funeral Home Directors, past Master Mason, Order of the Palmetto recipient, and volunteer fireman for the city of Hartsville.

Boyd said Pennington embodies Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self” and is the “best use of the term legacy and longevity to benefit our community.”

Michel June, 2020 recipient of the Will Woodham Business Person of the Year, said

hard work is not a stranger to tonight’s Business Person of the Year winner.

Words such as humility, kindness, empathy and determined were used to describe Johnson on the nomination forms.

June said the first word that comes to his mind when he thinks of Johnson is “good.”

“He is the kind of person that you know is good from head to toe without trying,” June said. “A quote that reminded me of tonight’s recipient is ‘Be a good person but don’t waste time to prove it.’ From the second he started working, he has spent zero time having to prove who he is to anybody – we all knew instantly.”

He said Johnson’s “spirit radiates from him any time you’re around him, whether it’s in a meeting with Sonoco about Project Horizon, or chasing his granddaughter around a Clemson football game – his goodness is something you never have to question.

He said when Johnson tells you something he will do it.

“Best part is, if it’s a favor you needed, you didn’t even have to ask him – he would have offered before you even go the words out.”

Johnson is president of North Industrial Machine.

June said he hasn’t always been the president of a company that employs hundreds of individuals coast to coast.

He started his management career as an 18-year-old supervisor for Coker’s Pedigree Seed Company.

In 1995, he and his wife founded North Industrial Machine with one employee, their 13-year-old son Danny Jr.

June said they have never looked back.

“From a partnership with NASCAR to Sonoco, to Nucor, they have done it all,” June said.

Through it all, June said he has kept his family first and at the center of everything he does.

June said there isn’t a community endeavor that North Industrial Machine doesn’t support.

Johnson’s son, Danny Jr., previously won the Business Person of the Year.

Brief in his remarks, Johnson said, “Thank you.”

Ben Chastain, outgoing chamber board chair, recapped the year and praised members for persevering through COVID and making it a very good year for the chamber.

Charlie Abbott, 2022 Chamber Board Chair, provided an outlook for the coming year. He said growing a business during a pandemic is amazing. He said the fact that you are sitting here tonight is a testament to your hard work and perseverance.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.