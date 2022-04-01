Hartsville Easter Egg-Stravaganza set Saturday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The city of Hartsville will host its annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza at 10 a.m. Saturday on the campus of Coker University, 300 E. College Ave.

Hartsville families look forward to this event each year because of the joy it spreads in the community.

The 6,000 candy and toy-filled eggs will be divided into three age groups with separate time slots. The first group (ages 4 and under) will begin at 10:30 a.m. The second group (ages 5 to 8) will begin at 11 a.m. The third and final group (ages 9 to 12) will begin at 11:30 a.m.

There will also be golden eggs, which will include a special prize, hidden for the really good hunters. Parents are asked to bring their own baskets, however, a limited number of collection bags for eggs will be available at the event for those in need.

Food vendors, information booths, and games will be available for event-goers.

City of Hartsville Special Events Coordinator Samantha Altman said, “The City of Hartsville Special Events Team is so excited to bring this Easter Egg-Stravaganza back to the campus of Coker University as it is a wonderful demonstration of the value of a strong partnership between our city and the university. Coker University students and staff will be on site assisting our City Staff to pull off this wonderful event.”

For the safety of everyone, parents and guardians should supervise their children at all times during the event.

For easier navigation around campus, you can find the Coker University campus map by visiting coker.edu/campus-map.

Parking is available in all city and Coker University public parking lots. Event parking signs will be posted to direct traffic.