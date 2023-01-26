Hartsville issues boil water advisory

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Residents of Sunset Drive, Clarkston Drive, Moore Street, Kellytown Road (from West Carolina Avenue to East Bobo Newsome Highway), and West Carolina Avenue (from Kellytown Road to Edgeland Drive).

The City of Hartsville advises the residents of Sunset Drive, Clarkston Drive, Moore Street, Kellytown Road (from West Carolina to East Bobo Newsome Highway), and West Carolina Avenue (from Kellytown Road to Edgeland Drive), located in Darlington County, to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

A boil water advisory is being placed into effect due to a six-inch water main break in this area. No confirmed contamination has been detected within the system; however, SCDHEC (SC Department of Health & Environmental Control) requires the issuance of an advisory due to the potential for bacteria to enter the water distribution system.

This advisory will remain in effect until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. Results from samples taken are expected to be completed by Friday after which there could be a repeal of the boil water advisory.

If you should have any questions concerning this Notice, you may call the City of Hartsville Public Services Department at 843-383-3006.