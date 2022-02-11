 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville man charged with murder
A Hartsville man has been charged with murder and other counts as a result of a Feb. 5 shooting at Bar 112 in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Devonte Montel Stuckey was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Arthur Carroway, 49, of Hartsville was killed in the bar shooting. Coroner Todd Hardee said the shooting happened after some sort of disagreement.

Stuckey still was in custody in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Feb. 11. He was arrested Feb. 5.

