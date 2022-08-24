Hartsville native advocates for UNCF programs

HARTSVILLE — Hartsville native Ala’Torya V. Cranford is vice president for programs for the United Negro College Fund National Alumni Council.

The United Negro College Fund National Alumni Council encourages graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to give back to their alma mater whether it be through time, talent or money to support and advance the cause of black higher education.

Cranford is a 2003 graduate of Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology. Although her alma mater is with Mayo High School, she was very involved in many sports at Hartsville High School.

Any sport you name, Crawford has played it. She was active in track, soccer, softball, basketball and volleyball in high school.

She was raised in a single parent household, which taught her how to stay the course and get the job done.

“Even when things get hard,” she said.

Eventually, her mother remarried and gave her 2 siblings.

Cranford described herself as rough around the edges. She didn’t let life’s challenges slow her down.

“In first through 12th grade, I had perfect attendance,” she said. “I never had a problem showing up. That followed me to college and I continued to show up despite many hardships and losses.”

Cranford said her grade point average took a hit and she struggled to get it back up, but she managed to get it back with hard work and her ability to always show up.

Cranford said she was exposed to historically black colleges and universities as a small child. Her church would take her to various historically black campuses. She did not know that those seeds planted would lead her to where she is today as a pioneer for HBCUs.

“I knew historically black colleges were great spaces, but I didn’t understand the magnitude of those spaces until I got older,” Cranford said.

Cranford attended Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, because of its ties to the University of Georgia and her dream to become a physical therapist.

Physical therapy was the dream she chose, but it seemed as if higher education chose her. After graduating from Paine College, she got a call from an administrator at Paine asking her if she wanted a job at the college.

Cranford said she quickly jumped on the opportunity and that phone call took her from being a sports store manager to working in higher education.

“At that time I was working as a sports store manager and working at the post office,” she said. “On my days off when I had nothing to do, I would also substitute teach. That phone call changed my life.”

From that day forward, Cranford started a new path in her life. She found her calling was working in higher education and educating the younger generations on the importance of historically black colleges and universities.

“I started in 2010 and here I am in 2022 and I have not stopped,” she said.

Cranford said as a student she received a scholarship from the United Negro College Fund. She was always in alignment with its slogan of “a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

“Working at Paine College, I had the opportunity to work as a regional UNCF representative for the Georgia area,” she said. “I was trying to get people involved and I was also the adviser to the pre-alumni council where I was telling the students about how important it was for them to be involved after they graduate.”

HBCU culture is sacred and should be shared and preserved, she said.

“HBCUs have an atmosphere that grows the individual,” she said. “When you leave an HBCU you don’t just leave with a degree. You learn more about yourself, the history we don’t learn in middle and high school and we learn about our place in the grand scheme of things.”

Cranford said HBCUs are often a culture shock to students who come because they don’t realize all African Americans are not the same.

“Although we may all look the same, it is still a culture shock because of the lack of exposure,” Cranford said. “The HBCU space just allows students to see how wonderful and complex we are as a race of people.”

HBCUs are not just for African Americans, she said. HBCUs are a space created by African Americans, but it is not limited to African Americans.

Cranford said she hopes this position will encourage other people to be involved with helping HBCUs grow and keeping their history and legacy alive.

“I want this platform to give HBCUs more attention,” she said. “I know so many HBCU grads that are in great spaces across the world. A lot of people look down on HBCUs, but there are people who graduated from HBCUs that are in the world doing great things.”