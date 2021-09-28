Hartsville rolls past West Florence 33-13 for key region win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The moment was near, and there was little time to talk. But Hartsville running backs Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson squeezed in a few words before the Red Foxes took the field Friday against West Florence.

“It’s like a bond we have,” Anderson said of the two, who are cousins. “(McDaniel) was like, ‘Come out here and play hard. We know what to do, just play our game.”

From there, the two Red Foxes did their talking on the field. McDaniel rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown, and Anderson rushed for 124 and a score of his own while the Red Foxes won 33-13 at Kellytown Stadium.

“It’s just that cousin chemistry,” said McDaniel, who scored on a 19-yard run in the second quarter. “It’s just deep in the blood. We went out there and did what we do and made our family happy. We just got it done.”

After the Red Foxes started the season 0-3, they are not only on a two-game winning streak, they are off to a 2-0 start in the most important part of their schedule – that of Region 6-4A.