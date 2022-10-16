Hartsville Rotary Club visits GSSM

HARTSVILLE – South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics was host to the Hartsville Rotary Club on Oct. 11.

School President Daniel Dorsel said school representatives have been visiting Rotary Clubs around the state to inform them about the school.

During a dinner meeting, several students shared some of their experiences at the school. Students included Johnathan Harris, Iyanu Dosunmu and Evie Cunningham, all seniors.

Harris thanked club members for sharing their community with GSSM students who come from all over the state to participate in the residential high school for 11th and 12th grade students.

This is our home away from home, Harris said.

Harris said he has met a lot of people who have inspired him at GSSM. He said school was cool in his hometown, but it wasn’t challenging him. He said he did what he needed to do to get by.

Harris said he decided he wasn’t going to grow, staying comfortable where he was and so he applied to the Governor’s School.

“I decided I wanted to do better,” Harris said. “Every single teacher we have here is passionate about what they do. They want us to be as passionate.”

Harris said he has been offered many opportunities to grow at GSSM.

Dosunmu talked about the research and leadership opportunities made available to GSSM students. She is a school ambassador and is involved in community service. She said the school encourages its students to become actively involved in the community and schools clubs and activities.

Before coming to GSSM, she said she struggled and had to study every night. At GSSM, Dosunmu said she has learned to be “a more independent self.” And that has happened two years earlier than it does for most students who don’t attend the residential school. She said GSSM has given her the opportunity to grow.

Cunningham is student council president.

She said it was a big jump to come to GSSM from her high school in Irmo. She said she has made great friends at GSSM and developed bonds that she will carry throughout her life.

Cunningham talked about the many activities she has participated in at GSSM, including sports, cheering and student council. She also discussed her summer research project at the University of South Carolina.

Rotarians were offered a tour of the school at the conclusion of the meeting.