Hartsville Soup Kitchen and Carolina's Kids awarded over $7K

HARTSVILLE, S.C. —The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded over $7,000 to two feeding programs in Hartsville.

Duke Energy, for November, had a monthlong initiative to provide over $325,000 to more than 40 feeding programs.

Hartsville Soup Kitchen and Carolinas Kids were two organizations selected for a surprise donation. Collectively, the two organizations were awarded $7,500.

Carolina’s Kids was awarded a $2,500 grant for its efforts to feed students in the Darlington County School District and Hartsville Soup Kitchen was awarded $5,000 for its soup kitchen and food pantry efforts for the greater Hartsville area.

This grant was a surprise and was not solicited by either organization. This “surcee” grant works to recognize the important gaps the agencies fill in the community they serve.

“If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a surcee is a small and unexpected gift,” said Lauren Baker. She is the community relations liaison for Duke Energy.

“As we head into the holiday season, we hope this gift will help support the great people who work so hard year-round to help keep our neighbors from going hungry.”

In the Palmetto State, 1 in 10 people, including more than 150,000 children, face hunger. This disparity is pervasive, and food insecurity occurs in every county within the state.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.