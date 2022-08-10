Hartsville teacher sets high expectations for her students

HARTSVILLE – Everyone has first-day jitters, not just students, not just first-year teachers. Even the best teachers do, said Gladys Sellers, a fifth-grade teacher at Bay Road Elementary School in Hartsville and Darlington County School District’s 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year.

This is Seller’s 15th year teaching and her 12th year in her current position. She teaches fifth grade, all subjects, at Bay Road Elementary. Hartsville’s newest elementary school, This is Bay Road’s third year.

Teachers set goals at the beginning of each school year for themselves and their students, Sellers said. She said students come to you at the beginning of the year on different levels and you meet them where they are and help them grow to where they need to be. Her goal is to help them “level up” where they need to be.

Sellers said teachers develop a plan for student growth and meet them where they are.

“I like to make a connection with each child and know them personally,” she said.

As the students enter the fifth grade, they are the leaders of the school, the students in other grades look up to them because they are older, she said.

Sellers said she has expectations for them, too.

“I expect them to be good listeners,” she said.

She said they should listen with their whole bodies – their eyes, hands, feet and mouth.

She said they should be able to follow directions.

“I expect them to do their best work,” Sellers said. “I tell them why be average when you can be amazing.”

She said everyone has a little bit of “amazing” in them. They just have to somethings dig deep to find it.

Sellers said she tells her students that it is a new year and a time to be the student they always wanted to be. She said it is time to make the A/B honor, time to do better and be better.

They really want to set an example for the younger students, she said.

Sellers said the most difficult thing about teaching is literacy.

“We make plans for challenges, and we implement them,” she said.

Sellers was recently named Darlington County Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Tim Newman announced the selection during the district’s Back-to-School Convocation on July 26.

She said it is a privilege to be the Teacher of the Year.

“It’s an honor because I’ve worked with some wonderful teachers, some awesome teachers,” she said.

For students who are trying to decide a career path, Sellers said teaching is the most satisfying career. She said the rewards are great. She said seeing the eyes of students at they catch on to an idea or solve a problem is the best. It is the “I got it” moment that makes each day successful and rewarding, she said.

She said with any profession there are challenges but if you love children it is for you.

“Teaching is a service,” she said. “It is an honor to be a teacher. God called me to be a teacher, and I love it. I thank God for allowing me to do what I love to do.”

Sellers is originally from Chesterfield County. She moved to Cheraw when she married and now lives in Ruby. She is married to Jason Seller and has a 29-year-old daughter and 23-year-old son.