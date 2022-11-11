Heart of the Holidays kicks off the season with tree lighting and Santa visit on Thursday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Christmas tree lights will be turned on, Santa will appear and there are rumors of snow on Thursday night in downtown Hartsville to celebrate the Heart of the Holidays Downtown Open House and Centennial Tree Lighting Celebration, hosted by the city of Hartsville.

The annual tradition to kick off the holiday season begins at 6 p.m. Carolina Dental Partners, the Gold Star sponsor of the event, will light the tree. CareSouth Carolina is this year’s Silver Star sponsor.

Activities will continue throughout downtown until 9 p.m.

Children will have an opportunity to have photos taken with Santa at his sleigh, which will be parked on Carolina Avenue.

At The Edition on Home Avenue, there will be an artisans market with items made by skilled artisans.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown on the city’s big screen. Snow is predicted in this area of town.

A DJ will provide music to get everyone in the holiday spirit and entertainment will be provided in front of Center Theater.

Most downtown merchants will be open late for shoppers to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Extended shopping hours will continue on Thursday nights in December from 6 to 8 p.m. until Christmas.

Other holiday events include the Hartsville Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 The location for December market will be on Cargill Way.

The Hartsville Heart of the Holidays Parade is 3 3 p.m. Dec. 10. On the morning of Dec. 10, Santa will be at the Hartsville Museum for photos with the children from 9 to noon.