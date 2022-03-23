House approves minimum ambulance standards

The House set H. 5150, the General Appropriation Bill, and H. 5151, the joint resolution making appropriations from the Capital Reserve Fund, for special order on March 14 to begin its consideration of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Government Budget on the House Floor.

Approved by the House, and sent to the Senate, was H. 4601, County Minimum Ambulance Service Standards. County councils would need to have at least one licensed ambulance service operating within its county under this proposal. They will not have to fund them if the private sector provides the service. Cities could set up, or contract for, these services as well. Mutual agreements are permitted to ensure these minimum service levels are met.

The House amended, approved, and sent to the Senate H. 4837, a bill establishing requirements and authorization that allows a not-for-profit program to operate optometry mobile units to visit Title I public schools and provide services onsite to their students.

The House recommitted H. 4946, legislation which states beginning July 1, 2022, the Department of Agriculture will establish the South Carolina Agricultural Tax Exemption Card Program as the sole method for obtaining farm and agricultural sales tax exemptions.

The House returned S. 1090 to the Senate with amendments. The bill explicitly reaffirms the Department of Employment and Workforce’s authority to set a weekly maximum amount of unemployment benefits that an individual may receive in a week for the legitimate legislative purpose of ensuring the solvency of the unemployment insurance trust fund and that there are adequate funds to pay unemployment insurance benefits to individuals unemployed through no fault of their own. The maximum weekly benefit amount set each year by DEW within the range established in statute must be published on the Department’s website.

After adopting the proposed Committee amendment, the House amended and sent H. 3600 to the Senate. Those House amendments made minimal changes regarding highway crossing and helmet requirements. H. 3600 extensively addresses the subject of utility terrain vehicles.

This bill would define the term utility terrain vehicle and provide for the registration and operation on highways and streets (to include side-by-side, four-wheel drive, off-road vehicle, transporting individuals and cargo or both, tires, width, steering and seating).The bill also addresses speed and engine power parameters to ensure they are over the size of UTVs designed for young people. UTVs must be registered like a passenger vehicle. They would be exempt from county property tax and subject for registration renewal biennially. They are subject to user fees for electric, hydrogen, and fuels other than motor fuel. Other requirements are: unobscured license plate, registration, proof of ownership, liability insurance and a $10 biennial fee. UTVs may only travel on roads with a 55 mph speed limit or less, but UTVs may cross at an intersection where the road has a posted speed limit of more than 55 mph. It may be operated on an island road not accessible by a bridge designed for use by automobile. Operator must be at least 16 years old and hold a valid driver’s license. The operator must have in his possession while operating on a street or highway: license plate and registration certificate, proof of liability insurance and driver’s license. If the operator is sixteen and holds a conditional driver’s license, the vehicle may only be driven during daylight hours. Registered UTVs may not be operated by anyone who holds a beginner’s permit holder, even if accompanied by a licensed driver, a moped operator’s permit, a temporary alcohol license, a route restricted license, a provisional driver’s license; or solely a motorcycle license. No child under eight years old may be a passenger in a registered UTV while operated on a road. Drivers and passengers are required to have helmets and googles. Registered UTVs must be equipped with Type 2 seat belt assembly (pelvic and upper torso restraints), operable headlights, brake lights, taillights and turn signals. Drivers and passengers of a registered UTV, while being operated on a roadway, must wear a fastened safety belt.

SCDMV must not register or renew the registration of a UTV unless a certificate of title has been issued to owner or application delivered by owner to SCDMV. The SCDMV may require a bill of sale, invoice, or other sales document to properly title. Certificates of titles issued under this subsection must be branded “off road use only.” UTVs are exempt from the State Infrastructure Tax, but subject to sales tax

The House amended S. 947 and sent it to the Senate. The bill exempts the electric cooperatives of South Carolina from being regulated as a driving school by exempting an association formed by a group of electric cooperatives pursuant to the extent that it trains member cooperative employees. The House amendment allows that all driver training schools licensed as pertaining to this chapter may offer financial assistance to students who attend public South Carolina high schools to cover the fees associated with the business of training or educating persons to drive or operate motor vehicles.

The House non-concurred in Senate amendments to H. 3590. The bill would provide that public school districts may hire noncertified teachers if a certified teacher is not available (if certain circumstances and requirements are met).

The House amended, approved and sent to the Senate H. 4866, a joint resolution to provide for a three-year pilot program for public school-based canneries. The resolution outlines that the Department of Education, in conjunction with the Food Systems and Safety Program of the Clemson Extension Service, shall plan, develop, institute, and oversee a pilot program of three public school-based community canning sites where the general public may bring locally grown produce to be canned for their personal use. The purpose of this program is to enable families to safely preserve and store food grown by them for personal consumption through the use of research-based information, procedures and instruction concerning canning food and the use of industrial grade equipment and supplies that allow for faster processing of fruits and vegetables on a larger scale than can be done at home. These public school based community canneries shall provide community training programs for food preservation using canning. Use of the canning facilities and canning supplies must be provided to the community with limits on the amount available per family.

The resolution also outlines that community members using the facilities must sign an agreement not to sell any of the food that is canned at the cannery. The pilot program will run from Year 2023 to 2026. The bill provides for responsibilities of Clemson Extension and the Department of Education. A performance report must be provided before Jan. 1, 2026. The report will address each cannery and make recommendations regarding whether the program should be continued. The provisions of this joint resolution only may be enforced when the General Assembly appropriates the necessary funding.

The House amended and gave second reading to H. 3958, legislation that outlines that a coroner is considered a public safety officer if killed in the line of duty in counties which have both a coroner and a medical examiner. In addition, the bill adds that a coroner or designee may possess and administer an opioid antidote in accordance with the requirements of the “South Carolina Overdose Prevention Act.”

If you have a comment or opinion concerning the matters discussed in this report, or if I may be of assistance to you at any time, please feel free to call your legislative office in Columbia (803-734-3142), or my home (843-395-9408). Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.