JASE GRAVES: When Thanksgiving and Christmas collide

Both holidays also involve experiencing an entire year’s allotment of family irritation within the space of around twelve hours. No wonder grandmother lives over the river and through the woods.

And that particular song reminds me that both holidays have classic Charlie Brown specials-the best! (I still think Snoopy deserves a good old-fashioned neutering.)

Most important, these celebrations give us a chance to thank the Lord for the greatest gift ever given to humanity. And I really don’t think He gives a rip that Starbucks starts selling the Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino the first week of November.

I realize this philosophy will draw the ire of Thanksgiving purists who relegate Santa, Rudolph, Frosty, the Grinch, Scrooge, Ralphie in his pink bunny pajamas, Buddy the Elf, and Cousin Eddie in his bath robe to holiday quarantine until the clock strikes midnight after Turkey Day. (Ironically, these are probably the same folks who keep a forgotten string of elderly Christmas lights clinging to their houses for dear life year round.)