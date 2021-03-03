JOE GUZZARD: Spring training and the true story of the Grapefruit nickname

Baseball fans got good news earlier this month — or at least as good can be expected during COVID-19.

Major League Baseball approved a plan to go forward with spring training, also known as the Grapefruit League. Fans, who may or may not be allowed to watch the games, think that the reference to grapefruits evolved from the Florida camps where citrus grows in abundance.

But actually, the grapefruit nickname came about from a 1915 publicity stunt that involved two of baseball history’s most famous characters: Casey Stengel, then an excellent Brooklyn Dodgers outfielder, and his manager, Wilber “Uncle Robbie” Robinson, about whom a New York Times reporter wrote: “It is doubtful that baseball ever produced a more colorful figure than the esteemed Wilbert Robinson.”

A third party to the hoax was Ruth Law, the fifth woman to earn a pilot’s license and a famous aviatrix who once said that the best way to get her to do a dangerous trick while airborne was to tell her she couldn’t do it. Law then stunned male pilots, including Orville Wright, when she became the first female to perform multiple aerobic loops and to fly at night. Wright, claiming women had no business piloting aircraft, had refused to teach Law how to fly.