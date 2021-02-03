JOE GUZZARDI: Biden amnesty expands US labor market

Biden’s plan offers much more to migrants – expanded refugee resettlement, looser asylum guidelines and more immediate citizenship to Temporary Protected Status holders. For aliens and other migrants who may not have had employment authorization before, Biden’s plan will include it. Millions of new workers will enter a workforce that has about 25 million unemployed or underemployed Americans.

Conspicuously missing from Biden’s expansive immigration plan is an olive branch for congressional Republicans and the millions of Americans opposed to an outright amnesty gift. Biden could learn something from Reagan’s Immigration Reform and Control Act, which offered a bone to its detractors.

First, employers had to attest to the legality of their workforce. Hiring or recruiting illegal aliens, allowed pre-1986, was barred and should have weaned employers off cheap labor. And to ensure that employers followed the new law, Congress promised stronger interior and border enforcement. Within just a few years, those promises were broken, and Reagan’s act was on its way to becoming the amnesty that’s remembered as a failure: Congress delivered amnesty, but reneged on enforcement.