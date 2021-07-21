JOE GUZZARDI: Biden keeps walking back Trump’s border policies

In a move consistent with the Biden administration’s walk back of former President Donald Trump’s tougher immigration actions and guidelines, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would not pursue time limits on student F-1 visas.

Like virtually all of the dozens of visas available to foreign nationals through the federal government, the F-1 visa is wrought with fraud. When President Trump introduced his proposed restrictions, he said his administration was acting in the best interest of American students.

To support its claim that tighter oversight is necessary, the Trump administration gave an example of an international student who remained in the U.S. for 30 years while allegedly attending a dance school. President Trump could have referenced many more student visa fraud incidents.

In 2019, Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicted eight foreign nationals with conspiracy to commit student visa fraud. Going back to 2001, at least one of the 9/11 terrorists also entered on an F-1 visa, while others originally entered on different categories of non-immigrant temporary visas. Under Trump’s plan, most visas would expire after four years, even if the student needed more time to complete a degree – students born in several dozen countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa would be limited to two-year terms.