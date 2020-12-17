JOE GUZZARDI: Chinese spies subvert clueless Congress

Evidence of China’s growing infiltration into U.S. national affairs has been obvious since at least 2000, when intelligence officers learned that a staffer in Senator Dianne Feinstein’s San Francisco office was reporting directly to China’s Ministry of State Affairs. The mole, Russell Lowe, worked with Feinstein for almost 20 years, drove her around in San Francisco and “served as gofer in her San Francisco office and as a liaison to the Asian American community, even attending Chinese Consulate functions for the senator.” No charges were brought against Lowe.

When the FBI advised Feinstein of Lowe’s China ties, she fired him. But since Feinstein is a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence member, concerns abound about what information Lowe may have gained, and how the senator could have been so easily duped. Since diplomatic relations were opened in 1979, few have profited more from their extensive business dealings with China than Feinstein, and her husband Richard Blum. Feinstein’s net worth is estimated at $58 million; Blum, $1 billion.