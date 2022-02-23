JOE GUZZARDI: Congress launches new assault on US workers

Although Lofgren’s bill went nowhere, Silicon Valley recorded record profits in 2021, and The New York Times predicted that titans Google, Apple, Microsoft and other tech giants will be rolling in dough for years to come. From its July 2021 story: “The combined stock market valuation of Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook increased by about 70 percent to more than $10 trillion. That is roughly the size of the entire U.S. stock market in 2002. Apple alone has enough cash in its coffers to give $600 to every person in the United States.”