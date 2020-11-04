JOE GUZZARDI: COVID-19 ruins another tradition involving baseball and the White House

By the time the Red Stockings were puffing stogies with the cigar-loving Grant, the team was 25-0, on its way to a 57-0 season, and an eventual 81-game winning streak that spanned two seasons. When the team returned from the White House to Cincinnati’s Union Station, 4,000 delirious fans awaited.

On Opening Day, when it hammered its Cincinnati Picked Nine opponents 24-15 and the next day administered a 50-7 drubbing, the Red Stockings served notice to the baseball world that it was a force. The Red Stockings scored runs in abundance, and averaged 42 scores each game. Once, the Cincinnati nine tallied an amazing 103 runs in a single game. As the Red Stockings racked up win after win, America fell in love with the team. Celebrated in newspaper stories and in song, “The Red Stockings’ March,” fans couldn’t get enough. The Red Stockings helped Cincinnati emerge from a destitute post-Civil War slaughterhouse capital to an emerging cosmopolitan metropolis to rival New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore.