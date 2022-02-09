JOE GUZZARDI: Fact or fiction? Teenage girl struck out Ruth, Gehrig

More than 80 years ago, 17-year-old lefty sidewinder and distaff Jackie Mitchell struck out two of baseball’s most powerful sluggers – Yankees legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

Historians rank Ruth and Gehrig as baseball’s most fearsome back-to-back slugging tandem. On April 2, 1931, the impossible-to-believe feat, a teenage girl whiffing the two home run bashers, happened in front of 4,000 incredulous fans. The following day, The New York Times in its headline story “Ruth and Gehrig Struck Out by Girl Pitcher” confirmed the accomplishment of Mitchell from the minor league Chattanooga Lookouts.

Eight decades later and on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the time has again come to determine whether Ruth and Gehrig were part of a hoax that the Lookouts owner and notorious prankster Joe Engel arranged — he had once traded a player for a turkey, and then served the carved-up bird to local sportswriters – or whether Mitchell had legitimately whiffed the two greats.