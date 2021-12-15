JOE GUZZARDI: GOP searches for a lone Democrat ‘nay’

Washington, D.C.’s political class is focused on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and which way he’ll vote on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Manchin, who in the past has hinted that he’s on the verge of caucusing with the GOP, might be in a bind. Although he’s not up for re-election until 2024, and the sitting senator is dodging questions about whether he’ll defend his seat, Manchin is a career Democrat who will be campaigning in a state that President Donald Trump won by nearly 30 points.

Manchin has two years of breathing room, but three other swing-state Democratic senators aren’t as lucky, and will face voters in 2022. During a period of acute inflation, how constituents will feel if their senators vote in favor of adding nearly $3 trillion to the federal debt total (the estimate that two independent analysts made in early December) and granting amnesty to 6.5 million illegal immigrants will be pivotal.

In left-leaning New Hampshire, the “Live Free or Die” state, Sen. Maggie Hassan has a disastrous 33 percent approval rate, precariously low since in 2016 she displaced Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte by a razor-thin 1,017 ballots. Hassan’s fate could depend on how effectively her as-yet-unknown opponent makes the case against her.