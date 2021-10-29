JOE GUZZARDI: Kyrsten Sinema’s missed opportunity

Sinema should be looking ahead to her 2024 re-election bid, and focus on the role immigration will play when she defends her seat. While Democrats currently hold both Arizona Senate seats, Mark Kelly narrowly won a 2020 special election, and will face a strong Republican challenger in 2022, by which time immigration will be more of a hot-button issue than ever.

Over the coming months, at Arizona’s Yuma sector, the illegal immigrant surge is expected to surpass Texas’ Del Rio Sector. In previous years, Yuma ranked nearly last in border apprehensions. In FY 2020, 8,804 migrants were apprehended throughout the sector. A confidential Customs and Border Protection source said his unit now sees the incoming total exceed that amount every two weeks, with family units and unaccompanied minors anxious to surrender.