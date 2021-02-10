JOE GUZZARDI: Put Pete Rose in Hall of Fame now!

For the first time since 1960, no new player will be added to Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame. Based on the voting, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, players associated with performance-enhancing drugs, are stuck in place, and have diminishing chances of ever gaining admission.

But the Baseball Writers Association of America should reconsider another notorious player: Pete Rose.

The debate about whether Rose belongs in the Hall of Fame has been going on since Major League Baseball banned him from the game for life in 1989. Two years later, the Hall of Fame passed a new rule that no player on the MLB lifetime ineligible list could appear on a ballot. The rule was specifically written to punish Rose.

The problem that many fans have is the sanctimony with which the two organizations treat Rose, yet willfully dismiss much more egregious cheating charges against PED cheats and an entire MLB team – the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros.

Rose admitted that he wagered on baseball, including the team that he managed, the Cincinnati Reds. When the ban was handed down, Rose accepted his fate. But Rose has petitioned for re-instatement several times, including his most recent effort after information became public that electronic sign stealing helped the Astros win the World Series three years ago.