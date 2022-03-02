JOE GUZZARDI: The Jackie Robinson you probably didn’t know

Even casual baseball fans know that Jackie Robinson became Major League Baseball’s first black player, that he had a stellar career with the Brooklyn Dodgers that included Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards.

But Robinson’s life before and after Brooklyn was also rewarding. Too few people remember Robinson’s collegiate achievements and his civil rights activism.

Last year, Major League Baseball incorporated the statistics and history of Negro League Baseball into its own. Blacks, Latin Americans and Caribbeans played baseball long before 1920, the year that the Negro League was formed. The league lasted until 1948 when black fans could watch their favorites as they too slowly, but eventually, were called up to play for the then 16 big league teams.

Professional football, not baseball, was Robinson’s first experience as a paid athlete. Robinson excelled at football as a UCLA undergraduate. While at UCLA, Robinson became the first athlete of any race to win varsity letters in football, baseball, basketball and track. At age 16, Robinson won the Junior Boy’s Single’s title in the annual Pacific Coast Negro Tennis Tournament.