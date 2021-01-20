JOE GUZZARDI: Tight asylum rules protect the homeland

The website Immigration Equality explained that once a migrant arrives at a designated U.S. port of entry without a visa, he can claim that he fears returning home would endanger his life. At that point, an asylum officer must grant an interview, during which he will inquire about explicit fears. The asylum officer “presumes that the information gathered is all true.” If the asylum officer finds that a person does not have credible fear of persecution, ICE may remove that person.

But an asylum seeker has two more chances at a favorable ruling. He can challenge the asylum officer’s finding before an immigration judge, who will review from scratch the original finding, and then make a de novo decision. If the second judge also rules against the asylum seeker, a third re-interview or a reconsideration of the original finding may be requested. Although not often granted, the weeks and months that elapse between the first and third requests present ample time for the migrant to disappear into the general population, where his deportation likelihood is slim.

Tellingly, nearly 90 percent of those who claim credible fear when they arrive at the border pass the initial screening. But then, immigration judges grant asylum to less than 20 percent, and for Central Americans, the total drops to less than 10 percent.