JOE GUZZARDI: White House and the Media: Corrupt and dishonest

When journalists sit down to write, they can choose between two compelling storylines – Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, or the Third World’s incursion into sovereign America.

Journalists have reported on the Russia-Ukraine war exhaustively in print and over the air. Even though the Southwest border has been invaded for the same 24/7 period for more than a year by illegal aliens from 150 countries, the mainstream media is stone-cold silent when headlines should be blaring.

Between June 2020 and June 2021, Border Patrol agents took into custody Venezuelans, Haitians, Brazilians and Cubans, with total numbers significantly up from 2020. Over the last nine months, the number of immigrants from Ecuador was up five times from the prior comparable period. Immigrants whose nationality could not be determined doubled from the prior year to 37,000.

About 2 million illegal aliens crossed into the U.S. in 2021, and another 2 million are predicted to arrive before fiscal year-end 2022. Yet the number of words written about the inevitable demographic and socioeconomic changes the invasion will bring to the U.S. could, figuratively, fit on a pin’s head.

In the world’s history, the alien-perpetrated border incursion is unprecedented. Never before has an independent nation as powerful as the U.S. purposely thrown open its doors to all comers. Several words might explain the establishment media’s purposeful neglect – uninterested, indifferent or apathetic. The best word, however, is corrupt.

Despite the flowery language about fairness, balance and their commitment to principled journalism, as well as the highest ethical standards found on the websites of the Society of Professional Journalists and the American Society of News Editors, the open borders story and the dramatic changes it will surely bring to America remain largely unreported.

It’s no surprise that trust in the media is near an all-time low. A Gallup survey to determine Americans’ opinions about the media found that just 7 percent of adults said they have “a great deal” and only 29 percent responded that they have “a fair amount” of trust and confidence in newspapers, television and radio news reporting.

Despite the establishment media’s effort to obscure the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, a Harvard/Harris poll taken in June found that an overwhelming 80 percent of Americans believe that illegal immigration is a serious issue that needs more attention than it’s getting from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, the anointed border czar. Moreover, 68 percent said Biden’s White House is sending migrants welcoming signals that encourage illegal immigration.

Dishonest journalism and White House betrayal merged when the media ignored a huge Department of Homeland Security story that’s directly tied to public safety. Every year, DHS releases data that summarizes the numbers of illegal aliens arrested and deported. But this year, the congressionally mandated report was delayed weeks beyond its normal issuance date.

Little wonder that the administration wanted to conceal its contents. The report showed that since fiscal year 2019, Biden has crippled interior immigration enforcement. Illegal alien arrests dropped nearly 50 percent, and deportations were slashed by 78 percent. Detainers, official requests to state and local authorities to cooperate in turning over deportable migrants to ICE, fell dramatically, from 122,233 in 2020 to 65,940.

From October 2020 to September 2021, of the estimated 12-25 million illegal immigrants in the nation, only slightly more than 74,000 were arrested, and only 60,000 deported. Many arrests and deportations occurred during the former administration’s final months, which means Biden’s arrest totals were lower than the DHS report reflected. Immigration analysts said the drops in arrests and in criminal deportations means that tens of thousands more dangerous people are at large in American communities, some far from their Southwest border point of entry.

Jon Feere, former Immigration and Customs official and the current Center for Immigration Studies director of investigations, noted that the DHS data set omitted several valuable categories such as facts related to family units and unaccompanied minors, criminal charges and convictions against illegal aliens, and aliens’ country of origin – more coverup that’s intended to deceive an unsuspecting public that Biden’s immigration practices serve the nation’s best interests.

The White House and the media, working in tandem and in secret, are doing their level best to destroy sovereign America. So far, they’re doing a job they’re proud of, but worrisome to Americans.

Joe Guzzardi is a Progressives for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at jguzzardi@pfirdc.org.