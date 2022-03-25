King hunts for information about 'bomb girls'

HARTSVILLE – March is Women’s History Month and Elaine King of Hartsville is trying to fit the pieces together about her mother’s history and job in the Shell Plant in Charlotte, North Carolina, during World War II.

She believes her mother was one of the women known as “bomb girls.” Their job was not well-known, she said, and it has taken her a long time to put the pieces together. About three years ago, King came a across a photo of her mother dressed in a uniform, and she decided to do some “digging” to find out more about the women in the photo.

King said she learned from researching that thousands of people worked at the Navy Shell Plant in Charlotte, North Carolina, and about 90 percent of them were women. She said many of them worked to produce 75 millimeter anti-aircraft shells for the US Navy.

From her research about the Shell Plant, King learned these women had to adhere to strict rules and regulations to prevent an accidental explosion. She said nothing that could cause a spark was allowed in the building where they worked.

Working there required high security clearance. King said. Depending on where the women worked, they had to wear specific uniforms. She said the bomb girls had to wear overalls and safety shoes like what her mother was wearing in the photo.

She said her mother never spoke to her about making bombs during the war. Only once did she overhear her tell someone that she made bombs for the Navy during WWII.

“I was in another room,” King said. “But that always stuck in my mind. I was 16 when my mother died.”

Her mother was Ethyl Christine “Chris” Mozingo King who grew up in Hartsville and graduate from Hartsville High School in 1939.

“My mother was blind in one eye from a childhood accident,” King said.

King said for that reason she was probably not able to join the armed services.

“My mother had three brothers who each served in different branches of the military,” King said. “I think she just wanted to do her part.”

Her brothers were Pendleton, William and Eckels Mozingo.

“Time has come to open the archives about our country’s young women who were homeland soldiers and risked their lives to win a war,” King said. “The children, grandchildren of these women deserve to know how their loved ones served out country. Those are women to be proud of; I know I’m very proud of my mother.”

King said the Rosie Riveters have received notoriety and well-deserved thanks for their help during the war but little is mentioned about the “bomb girls.”

Her mother and her father, Edward King Sr., who was in the Army during World War II, stationed in the Philippines, where he worked on planes, had three children Edward King Jr., Judy and Elaine.

King said her older sister was born in Charlotte where her parents lived before moving back to the Hartsville area.

“I was a Byerly baby,” King said.

King said she remembers that her mother wearing her trademark bright red lipstick, but she would like to learn more about the role her mother and others held during World War II.