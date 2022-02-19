Lady Foxes fall to North Augusta in state 4A playoffs

The Hartsville High School girls basketball team saw its season end in the second round of the SCHS Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.

The Lady Foxes fell to North Augusta 54-23. The game was the Lady Foxes first appearance in the second round of the playoffs in the past five years.

North Augusta jumped out to an early 24-9 lead at the half, and never looked back.

Hartsville senior Kindan Dawson led the Hartsville scoring with 9 points. Tatiana Fisher added five.

Hartsville ended the season with a 14-13 record.

Hartsville 43, Lucy Beckham 20

In Wednesday's opening round game, Hartsville senior Olivia Martin’s 3-point shooting provided the sparks coach Justin Johnson’s team needed in the first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.

Her first 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run. Her next gave her team even more energy and confidence en route to a 41-20 win Wednesday over Lucy Beckham. It’s the Red Fox girls’ first playoff win since 2018. Now, they will reach the second round, hosted by North Augusta on Friday.