Larry Eugene Frazier, a Hartsville native and Carolinas Hall of Fame Boxer will host fifth annual–Shown Down In The Pee Dee V

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Boxing coach Larry Eugene Frazier, a Hartsville native, will be host for the fifth annual Showdown in the Pee Dee V at Butler High School.

Frazier, a former boxer himself, is in the Carolinas Hall of Fame and the Marine Boxing Hall of Fame.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at Butler High School.

This will be the first time Frazier will have a tournament in the city he grew up in. The tournaments have been going on for years, but they took place in Darlington. He said he always wanted to attend Butler High School.

General admission for the event is $15 and ringside seats are $25. VIP ringside seats with a table that sits six with dinner included is $500.

Frazer said he likes to work with people ages 8 to 37 to keep them out of trouble and to keep their mind occupied on productive things. “I like to instill discipline, hard work, and a strong work ethic,” Frazier said. “I don’t charge for the lessons. My biggest payback is the people I work with going on to make something of themselves.”

“This tournament will be really special,” Frazier said. “It will be a full circle moment for me.”

Boxing teams will be coming from North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Long Island, New York. Frazier said his boxer friends coach the teams that are coming.

“They are coming together for this event to support me,” Frazier said. “It should be a pretty good event. I am excited.”

Two world champions will be in attendance, J.B Williamson, 1985 World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion, and Ray Mercer, 1991 WBO world heavyweight champion and 1988 Olympic gold medalist.

Frazier said he got into boxing when Joe Frazier and George Foreman were fighting on television. Frazier said Foreman knocked down Joe Frazier five times and he wanted to get into the ring to defend his last name. He said Joe Frazier had never been knocked down like that before. From that moment forward, Larry Frazier said, he knew that boxing was his purpose.

The awards for tournament winners will be in Butler High School colors. Frazier said he wanted to pay homage to Butler High. Teams that have the most victories get a trophy, an outstanding trophy will be given to the best fighter, and the winner will receive a championship belt.

