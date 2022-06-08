Leadership Hartsville raises money for new welcome signs into the city

HARTSVILLE – The Leadership Hartsville Class of 2022 hosted a groundbreaking event to commemorate the beginning of a combined effort with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hartsville to help revitalize the south side of Hartsville, starting with new welcome signage at the intersection of 5th and 6th streets in Hartsville.

“We have identified this as a need and collaborated with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hartsville, as well as many local businesses and individuals who have sponsored the project, to bring this signage to life,” said Meghan Daniel, a member of the Leadership Hartsville Class of 2022 and project chair. “We had a nearly unanimous vote to select this project, and we firmly believe in the value it adds to our community. Internally, we have discussed a committee structure for our group that will segment us according to our strengths and allow us to divide and conquer the many aspects of this project. These task segments will include coordination with the city, fundraising, marketing, and logistics.”

Operation 5-6 started with the simple vision for our class to be a leader in the beautification process of the south side Hartsville, Daniel said.

“We agreed that the primary entry sign to the city of Hartsville, located at the intersection of 5th and 6th Street, is overgrown, disparaged, and in need of modernization,” Daniel said. “Not only does this particular sign stand as the first impression of our city, but also as a potential change agent for the movement to revitalize 6th Street and south side Hartsville. Coupled with the vision of our city officials, the efforts of Leadership Hartsville class of ‘22 set out to become the catalyst that showcases the potential of the area and kick starts the revitalization process.

After a few conversations with the city manager and city of Hartsville streets and grounds manager regarding the feasibility of this project, Daniel said they learned that at one time there were a total of four entry signs throughout the city. When they set out to inspect the remaining signs, the leadership group found that the sign at 5th and Ruby has also been subject to wear and beautification challenges, while the signs at Coker Farms and the roundabout have been removed entirely.

“After realizing that the need for a signage upgrade extended beyond our initial vision, the Leadership Hartsville Class of 22 changed the scope of our original project to encompass all four signs,” she said. “What started as a vision to be a catalyst for change in south side Hartsville has quickly grown into a project that we believe will improve the first impression of our entire city, and result in improvements that our class, the citizens of Hartsville, and its visitors will recognize and take pride in.”

The class raised $26,492 for this project and three other signs.

The major sponsors of this project included: Duke Energy (top sponsor); Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Butler Heritage foundation, Nucor Steel, Novolex, Black Creek Arts Council, SPC Credit Union (second highest level); among others (Community Sponsors).

Daniel was recognized as the first Leadership Hartsville MVP for her work on this project. Leadership Hartsville is a program of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.

Twenty-one community leaders and potential leaders graduating from the Leadership Hartsville 2022 course, represent large local industries, nonprofits, local government and small businesses. This was a nine-month program.

“We met once monthly for an entire day’s worth of activities plus had two-day outings jam packed with activities and learning,” Daniel said. “We kicked off our class at Hartsville Country Club in the fall and heard from Jamie Kelly, owner of Indigo Salon & Medical Spa and trained John Maxwell leadership coach, as well as from Dr. Allyson Evans of GSSM who led us through exercises that prompted us to evaluate our personalities and learn strengths and challenges of each: lions, St. Bernards, and foxes (each representing different type of personality); day two of our fall kickoff was spent at Cypress Adventures doing team building and icebreaker activities.

Throughout the course, the group toured various industries in Darlington County. They heard from non-profit leaders, city government officials, education personnel, not to mention tours of Darlington Raceway, where they went through the museum and were taken around the track in pace cars; Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center; Hartsville Fire Department, where they were taken up in the bucket truck; and the Darlington County Detention Center.

Funds raised by Leadership Hartsville will go towards the sign at the intersection of 5th & 6th. The city of Hartsville is taking over the project at this point, although several of the class members are employed by the city and will help maintain contact on the project going forward.

